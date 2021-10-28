Falcons look for 3rd straight win vs struggling Panthers

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will be going for their third straight victory when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have climbed to 3-3, their first .500 record since Week 2 of the 2019 season. Atlanta hasn’t had a winning mark since the end of the 2017 season, which also was the last time the Falcons made the playoffs. The Panthers have lost four straight games since a 3-0 start. Quarterback Sam Darnold has come under heavy criticism for his play, leading to reports the Panthers were interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.