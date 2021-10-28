England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford. The draw for the tournament also pitted host nation England with British rival Northern Ireland and Norway in Group A. Record eight-time European champion Germany is in Group B with Spain, Finland and Denmark, which lost in the 2017 final. The Netherlands is in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland. Group D features France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two from each group advances to the quarterfinals. The final is at Wembley Stadium on July 31.