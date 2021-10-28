Compher scores twice in Colorado’s 4-3 win over St. Louis

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-3 victory over St. Louis on Thursday. It was the Blues’ first loss this season. Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche. Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots. The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods.