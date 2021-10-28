Capitals’ T.J. Oshie ‘week to week’ with lower-body injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie has been listed as week to week with a lower-body injury. Oshie took a shot from Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot during the third period of a game Wednesday night. He limped to the bench, but did not miss any shifts and finished the game. Oshie did not take part in an optional practice Thursday. The Capitals are already playing without top center Nicklas Backstrom because of rehab from a hip injury. Oshie is among Washington’s leading scorers with four goals and two assists through seven games.