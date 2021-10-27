World Series opener viewers up 17.5% over last year’s low

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta’s 6-2 victory over Houston in World Series Game 1 drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening 8-3 win over Tampa Bay last year. The Braves-Astros number was the second-lowest total to start a Series. Fox said Tuesday night’s game averaged 11,077,000 viewers combined for Fox, Fox Deportes for Spanish-language coverage and Fox’s streaming apps. The game was the most-streamed opener at 273,619, an increase of 82%. Before last year, the low for an opener had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City in 2014.