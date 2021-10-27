Wash sending Braves home in WS after near miss a decade ago

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Beloved baseball lifer Ron Washington is finally getting another shot at a World Series title. It comes 10 years after he was twice in the same game within one strike of winning a championship as manager of the Texas Rangers. He is now emphatically waving Atlanta Braves runners around third base. And he’s doing daily fielding drills with their All-Star infielders, even before World Series games late in October. The 69-year-old Washington says this is the second-best thing he can do in baseball if he’s not a manager.