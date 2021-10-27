Sassuolo wins 2-1 at Juventus on Lopez goal in stoppage time

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Massimilano Allegri’s 200th match in charge of Juventus has ended in defeat as Sassuolo scored late to snatch a 2-1 victory in Turin in Serie A. Maxime Lopez struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo its first-ever victory at Juventus. American Weston McKennie had canceled out Davide Frattesi’s first-half opener. Juventus is 13 points behind Serie A leader AC Milan after 10 matches. Third-place Inter Milan can close the gap to its city rival to seven points with a win at Empoli later.