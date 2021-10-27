Skip to Content
QB Harrison Bailey leaving Tennessee for transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey is leaving Tennessee after finding himself third on the depth chart under first-year coach Josh Heupel. Bailey announced his decision Wednesday in a social media post. From Marietta, Georgia, he was the No. 3 pro-style quarterback prospect nationally and a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite coming out of high school. Bailey wound up starting three of seven games as a freshman and went 1-2. He has played in only one game this season behind Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. 

