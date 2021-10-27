Skip to Content
No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Louisville again headline ACC race

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 6 Louisville headline the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race heading into the season. The Wolfpack won a second straight ACC Tournament title last year. Wes Moore’s team is the league favorite by returning its top eight scorers. That list of returnees includes preseason player of the year Elissa Cunane. The Cardinals have won at least a share of the regular-season title for four straight seasons. The league race also includes No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech. 

