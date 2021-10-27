Skip to Content
No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 18 Auburn SEC’s only Top 25 matchup

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

With much of the Southeastern Conference enjoying an open date, there are still a couple of marquee matchups. No. 10 Mississippi visits 18th-ranked Auburn in the only Top-25 game. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral, the Rebels are ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2015.  No. 1 Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville. It’s the first time this East Division rivalry hasn’t matched up Top 10 games since 2017. 

