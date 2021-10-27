La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinícius Junior

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. The league says it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan. It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid. No other details were immediately provided. The 21-year-old Brazil international started and played most of the game. The league last year condemned racist insults by Espanyol fans against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams.