Beijing confirms strict ‘closed loop’ for Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China says participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Beijing 2022 organizing committee official Zhang Jiandong says those taking part in the Winter Games beginning Feb. 4 must remain in a “closed loop” for accommodation, training, competing, transport and dining. An Olympic bubble has long been on the books but Beijing has now made the restrictions official as part of its zero tolerance approach to the pandemic. Participants will also have to undergo regular testing for the coronavirus before and during the Games. China has largely eliminated local transmission of COVID-19, although dozens of new cases have appeared in recent days countrywide.