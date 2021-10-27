5 subs in soccer matches to be allowed on a permanent basis

By The Associated Press

Soccer’s lawmakers have recommended that the temporary move to give teams the option of making five substitutions per game instead of three should take effect on a permanent basis. The measure was introduced in May 2020 so teams could cope better with the congested schedule when soccer resumed following a suspension due to the coronavirus. In May, it was extended for a further 18 months until the end of 2022 when the World Cup in Qatar will be completed. The International Football Association Board’s advisory panel says there had been “a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently.”