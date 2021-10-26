Whyte planning to fight Fury for world heavyweight title

LONDON (AP) — British heavyweight Dillian Whyte wants his next fight to be against Tyson Fury for the world title instead of rescheduling his bout with Otto Wallin. Whyte last week pulled out of his scheduled fight with Wallin this Saturday citing a shoulder injury. Whyte holds the WBC interim title and is next in line to fight WBC champion Fury. Fury retained his belt by beating Deontay Wilder this month to complete their trilogy. Whyte was asked if he will fight Fury in early 2022 and told the BBC “that’ll be the plan.” Wallin wants an independent doctor to look at whether Whyte’s injury is genuine.