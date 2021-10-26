Solskjaer leads Man United practice amid scrutiny on job

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been back with his Manchester United players leading a practice session, trying to turn around the team’s fortunes amid scrutiny on his future as manager. A 5-0 rout by Liverpool on Sunday left United with one point from its last four Premier League games. The squad had a planned rest day on Monday. United has characteristically said nothing publicly on Solskjaer’s future to feed any doubts raised over his ability to stay in the job. But the club tweeted: “Ole is setting his sights on United’s next three games in a bid to fight back.”