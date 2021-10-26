PM: Unvaccinated players can travel for Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated unvaccinated tennis players will be allowed to enter the country for the Australian Open provided they undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine. Morrison moved to clarify the border situation a week after his immigration minister suggested there’d be a no jab, no visa policy for the tournament next January. Morrison says there are exemptions to Australia’s strict COVID-19 pandemic border protection rules for those who qualify under skilled worker or economic benefit criteria. The state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, has a mandatory vaccination policy in place for athletes competing in domestic leagues.