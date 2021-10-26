NFL’s COVID-19 numbers encouraging, soft tissue injuries up

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is encouraged by the progress made in preventing any major spreads of COVID-19 among the 32 teams, while concerned about an increase in soft tissue injuries. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, noted Tuesday at the first in-person owners meetings since December 2019 that a low positive COVID-19 rate between .04% and .06% is due greatly to vaccinations and protocols working. Members of the NFL’s Social Justice Working Group and the owners of all 32 teams were given a copy of a letter by two former employees of the Washington Football Team asking them to make public a report on the league’s 10-month investigation into the franchise. The employees allege the team engaged in harassment and abuse for decades.