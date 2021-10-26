Skip to Content
Kraken rout: Seattle topples Montreal 5-1 for first home win

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken got their first home win in franchise history, a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Brandon Tanev scored twice and Jordan Eberle scored his first of the season for Seattle. Tanev has become an unlikely goal-scoring leader for the Kraken with five in seven games. For Montreal, Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game and Jake Allen had 21 saves but it was an ugly start to the Canadiens’ West Coast trip. 

