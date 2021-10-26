Illini QB Artur Sitkowski out for season with broken arm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini’s home game against Rutgers on Saturday. Coach Bret Bielema announced Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss spring practice and should be full strength next fall. Sitkowski’s arm was broken when he was hit as he threw a pass in the fourth overtime of Illinois’ nine-overtime win at Penn State.