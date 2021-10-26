Dumba goal helps Wild spoil Vancouver’s home opener 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Dumba scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night, spoiling the Canucks’ home opener. Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Minnesota. Alex Chiasson scored on a power play, and Bo Horvat added a goal for the Canucks, who had their two-game win streak halted. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots. Vancouver’s home opener was the first game with full capacity at Rogers Arena in 595 days.