American players Fritz, McDonald, Paul win in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American players Taylor Fritz, Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul all won their first-round matches at the St. Petersburg Open. The fifth-seeded Fritz beat Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 and will next face Paul. He defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2. McDonald beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 and will next play third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut. Pablo Andujar, Ilya Ivashka, John Millman and Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp also won. Ivashka will next play top-seeded Andrey Rublev while Andujar will next meet second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and Van de Zandschulp will take on Sebastian Korda.