Seahawks without starters Lewis, Taylor versus Saints

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting guard Damien Lewis and pass rusher Darrell Taylor against the New Orleans Saints. Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard in the fourth quarter last week against Pittsburgh with concern of a neck injury. Taylor was cleared to practice during the week, but had been listed as questionable. Lewis suffered a shoulder sprain against the Steelers. New Orleans activated linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve ahead of Monday’s game.