Oliver Marmol takes over as St. Louis Cardinals manager

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

Oliver Marmol has been promoted from bench coach to the majors’ youngest manager, taking over the St. Louis Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move by one of baseball’s most stable franchises. The 35-year-old Marmol is the team’s youngest manager since Marty Marion at age 34 in 1951. Marmol was picked by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2007 amateur draft out of the College of Charleston, but his playing career stalled at Class A Palm Beach. After coaching and managing in the minors, he joined the Cardinals’ major league staff in 2017 as the first base coach.