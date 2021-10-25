Harrison, now a mother of 2, fights for $1M PFL championship

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a mixed martial arts champion. She is now a mother of two. And when tragedy struck her family, Harrison became the guardian for her young niece and nephew. She has maintained her undefeated record fighting in the Professional Fighters League. Harrison fought three times already since May because of the PFL’s season format. A win Wednesday against Taylor Guardado would give her another 155-pound championship and a second career $1 million prize. Her PFL contract is up at the end of the year and she could move on to stiffer competition in Bellator, One Championship or even UFC.