Dempsey back as USA Basketball chair; Bird, Durant on board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey was reelected chairperson of USA Basketball on Monday. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and three-time gold medalist Kevin Durant were among those added to the federation’s board of directors. Dempsey was Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Barack Obama. He is the second person to be elected chair for back-to-back Olympic cycles, following Jerry Colangelo.