Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots. Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves. After the Rangers pulled within a goal early in the third period, the Flames scored three times to pull away.