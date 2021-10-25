Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched. He said from his car he was feeling “pretty good.” Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually. League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours. The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning.