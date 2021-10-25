American businessman looking to rescue English team Derby

DERBY, England (AP) — An American businessman is looking to rescue English second-tier club Derby from bankruptcy protection. Chris Kirchner, the founder of shipping and logistics firm Slync.io, has written to inform supporters of plans to take Derby out of administration. The team is managed by England and Manchester United all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney. It has already been docked 12 points for entering administration and is in last place with more than two thirds of the season remaining.