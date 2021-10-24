Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period. San Jose goalie Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced.