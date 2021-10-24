Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:20 AM

Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Alexandrova

KION 2020

MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit has twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider after Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up. The Estonian won her third title on tour in as many months after winning the Cleveland Ladies Open in August and the Ostrava Open last month.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content