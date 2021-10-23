Zardes sprains knee, could miss US’s November qualifiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes sprained his left knee and likely will be sidelined for two to four weeks. He could miss the United States’ World Cup qualifiers next month against Mexico and Jamaica. The 30-year-old sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain late in the first half of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Nashville. Zardes has nine goals in 21 games for Columbus this season. He has 14 goals in 65 international appearances. The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati, and then plays four days later at Kingston, Jamaica.