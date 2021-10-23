Tanner, Snead spark Austin Peay to 47-6 romp over Murray St

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ahmaad Tanner rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, Brian Snead ran for 132 yards and two scores and Sheldon Layman added two TD passes as Austin Peay romped to a 47-6 victory over Murray State in Ohio Valley Conference action. Tanner scored on a 37-yard run and Snead added a 44-yarder in the first quarter, but the lead stood at 12-0 after the Governors (3-4, 1-1) were stopped on a 2-point conversion try and missed a point-after kick. Layman hooked up with Baniko Harley for a 35-yard TD and a 19-0 lead midway through the second quarter before Murray State scored on DJ Williams’ 2-yard TD toss to Jake Saathoff with 37 seconds left before halftime. The 2-point try failed and left the Racers (3-4, 0-2) trailing 19-6.