Stony Brook stymies Richmond 27-14, Fields with 3 TDs

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and Stony Brook forced six turnovers to defeat Richmond 27-14. Fields, who threw for 226 yards, threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Shawn Harris, Jr. in the first quarter, and hit Tyler Devera on a 20-yard play in the second as the Seawolves built a 20-0 lead by halftime. Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 43 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown to Savon Smith as Richmond closed to 27-14 with 9:27 remaining. After forcing a Stony Brook three-and-out, Mancuso was picked off in the end zone to effectively end the comeback threat.