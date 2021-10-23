Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Bethune-Cookman 42-12. Shannon Patrick threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Dylaan Lee late in the first quarter, and a field goal early in the second gave the Wildcats a 9-0 advantage. The freshman Sanders then led a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard scoring pass to Malachi Wideman with 9:53 before halftime. Four-and-a-half minutes later, Sanders ran for a 17-yard score, and following a Wildcats turnover, Sanders threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Wideman for a 21-9 lead to close the half.