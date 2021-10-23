Payton throws for 3 TDs in Mercer’s 45-14 rout of Wofford

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton passed for 357 yards, Mercer added another 210 yards on the ground, and the Bears defeated Wofford 45-14. Payton completed 19 of 27 passes with two of his three TDs going to Ty James, who had 153 yards on five receptions. Fred Davis led on the ground with 91 yards and Al Wooten II added 79 yards for the Bears, who totaled 567 yards. The score was tied at 14 in the second quarter after Wofford’s Joe Beckett returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown. Payton threw two touchdown passes in the second half.