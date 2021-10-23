Nicholls drubs Houston Baptist as Scott has huge 1st quarter

HOUSTON (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 135 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to get Nicholls started toward a 44-14 victory over Houston Baptist. Scott finished with 214 yards passing and 161 yards on the ground. Freshman Collin Guggenheim had his first 100-yard rushing game, gaining 123 yards on 22 carries. The Colonels finished with 572 total yards — 347 rushing and 225 passing. Tyreke Boyd had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Colonels.