Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3. Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory. This one came despite blowing an early 3-0 lead. Alex Ovechkin scored his fifth goal and had an assist for the Capitals, who remain unbeaten in regulation but have lost both their overtime games this season.