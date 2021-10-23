Kikanovic, Earthquakes tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and the San Jose Earthquakes tied 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps have managed just one win in 14 all-time away matches against San Jose (9-12-10), a 3-2 victory in August 2018. Vancouver (11-9-11) has managed a point in each of its last two visits following a scoreless draw on Aug. 13. Bruno Miguel Gaspar scored his first MLS goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.