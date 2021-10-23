Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots in his fourth straight victory. Columbus captain Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.