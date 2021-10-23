Grant helps Sacred Heart pull away from Duquesne 31-13

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant carried it 34 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart controlled the second half en route to a 31-13 win over Duquesne. The Pioneers took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter when Grant went up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown. He capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth. The Dukes led 13-7 at the half but did not pick up a first down in the second half and had 24 yards of offense. Sacred Heart had 17 first downs in the second half and 213 of its 416 yards of offense.