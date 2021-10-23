Foden scores 2, City beats Brighton 4-1 in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Phil Foden led a masterful first half from Manchester City in a 4-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League. The defending champions were untouchable before halftime as Foden scored in the 28th and 31st minutes after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring at Amex Stadium. Brighton was much better after the break and grabbed a consolation through a penalty converted by Alexis Mac Allister. Riyad Mahrez had the final say by coming off the bench to take a pass from Foden and score in the fifth minute of stoppage time for City. City stayed two points behind league leader Chelsea.