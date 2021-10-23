Davidson rushes for 363 yards, 5 TDs, beats Butler 49-35

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw for two touchdowns, Aris Hilliard rushed for two scores and Davidson beat Butler 49-35. Davidson entered leading the FCS by averaging 300 yards rushing per game, and gained 363 yards on 48 carries against Butler. Hilliard carried it four times, including a 59-yard run to tie it at 7, for 105 yards. Coy Williams rushed for 65 yards and a score, his 10th of the season. Colosimo only attempted 10 passes and seven went for completions. Bret Bushka was 21 of 32 for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Butler.