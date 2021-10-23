Crum, Kent State hold off Ohio 34-27

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Kent State turned back Ohio 34-27. The Golden Flashes clinched the game when Andrew Glass kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 3:04 left. The Bobcats responded with a drive that got to the Kent State 1 but ended up settling for a field goal with 47 seconds to play. The Golden Flashes recovered the onside kick. Crum was 26-of-31 passing for 257 yards and gained 93 on the ground on 17 attempts. Kurtis Rourke threw for 308 and two touchdown runs for Ohio.