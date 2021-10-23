Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:58 PM

Crum, Kent State hold off Ohio 34-27

KION 2020

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Kent State turned back Ohio 34-27. The Golden Flashes clinched the game when Andrew Glass kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 3:04 left. The Bobcats responded with a drive that got to the Kent State 1 but ended up settling for a field goal with 47 seconds to play. The Golden Flashes recovered the onside kick. Crum was 26-of-31 passing for 257 yards and gained 93 on the ground on 17 attempts. Kurtis Rourke threw for 308 and two touchdown runs for Ohio.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content