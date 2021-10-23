Skip to Content
Bryant races away from Wagner for 31-10 Northeast win

NEW YORK (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for 175 yards with two touchdowns, ran for another and Bryant defeated Wagner 31-10. Bryant responded with back-to-back scoring drives after a fluke turnover gave Wagner a 10-3 lead, and led 17-10 by halftime. Eckhaus had 109 yards passing in the first half with a 31-yard touchdown rainbow to Anthony Frederick in the end zone. Ishod Finger added a 9-yard touchdown run. Guenson Alexis was 10-of-20 passing for 45 yards for Wagner, while Jaalon Frazier added 81 yards, completing four of 12, but the pair were picked off three times.

