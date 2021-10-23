Blackhawks F Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is missing practice because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also are missing practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated. Chicago hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start.