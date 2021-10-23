3 Russian teenagers chasing Skate America women’s medals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Russian teenagers are chasing Skate America medals and have a hold on the podium following the women’s short program at the Orleans Arena. Alexandra Trusova, the reigning world championship bronze medalist and pre-competition favorite, was on top with 77.69 points for her “Frida” program. The 17-year-old is dealing with a foot injury, but she still opted to compete and put out a program that included an opening double axel and three triple jumps. Skating to “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman, 15-year-old Daria Usacheva scored 76.71 points for second place in the short. Saturday marked her senior international debut. Kseniia Sinitsyna, 17, earned 71.51 for third after missing last year’s Grand Prix season due to injury.