Red Sox run out of fight, fall to Astros in ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Boston’s bats went quiet for the third straight game and the Red Sox bowed out of the AL Championship Series with a punchless 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6. They had just two hits Friday, baffled by starter Luis García and a quartet of Astros relievers, and combined for just 10 hits and three runs over the final three games of the series. The wild-card Red Sox arrived in Houston needing consecutive victories to avoid elimination and keep alive their pursuit of another World Series title after winning it all in 2018. Instead, they barely showed up.