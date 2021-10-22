Italy outraged after Jacobs excluded from award nominees

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — The Italian Olympic movement is outraged over the exclusion of sprinter Marcell Jacobs from the nominees list for male athlete of the year by World Athletics. The sport’s governing body announced a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award but found no room for the only man to win two golds on the track at the Tokyo Olympics. Jacobs was the surprise Olympic champion in the 100 meters and also helped Italy to gold in the 4×100 relay. Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò says the omission is “profoundly wrong” and shows “a lack of respect.”