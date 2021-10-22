Garoppolo set to play for 49ers, Williams could be out

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback Sunday for San Francisco but the 49ers could be missing left tackle Trent Williams. Garoppolo left a game against Seattle on Oct. 3 with a injured calf and missed the following game. But he was able to heal during the bye week and coach Kyle Shanahan says he is 100% heading into the game against the Colts. Niners rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance will miss the game with a sprained left knee and Williams is doubtful with an ankle injury.