European soccer leagues oppose FIFA biennial World Cup plan

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Europe’s top soccer leagues have cautioned that FIFA’s biennial World Cup plan is still on the table and they have vowed to resist the proposed overhauls of the international match schedule. FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday to seek a global consensus for changes during a longer period of consultation about the World Cup’s future. That was seen as him acknowledging the strength of European opposition to doubling the frequency of the World Cup. The 33-nation European Leagues confirmed its refusal to accept FIFA’s ongoing proposal after meeting Friday in Milan. FIFA will host talks about the World Cup’s future on Dec. 20.